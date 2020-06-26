Walters State announces plans for fall semester

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Walters State Community College will resume a limited selection of in-person classes in small groups as well as continue to offer a mix of hybrid, virtual and online classes this fall.

The college’s fall semester will begin Aug. 24.

“Our goal has been to create a safe, high-quality learning environment that engages our students and provides them with the opportunity to continue their education this fall without interruption,” President of Walters State Tony Miksa said.

“Our plan for this fall is to open back up to students with small, in-person classes, most of which will include an online component. If needed, we are well positioned to shift to online-only instruction.”

Social distancing measures will be followed in all in-person classroom settings and at all times on the college’s campuses, according to a release from the school.

Hybrid courses, part online and part virtual instruction and/or face-to-face instruction in a classroom, will include clear schedules of days and times for class meetings, whether virtually or face-to-face. Students attend class virtually or within a classroom setting.

Virtual courses will use web-conferencing platforms, such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, and will meet on scheduled days and times. This format allows students to engage in virtual classroom interaction without having to attend class in-person.

Online courses do not meet on a certain day or at a certain time.

Students can register for fall classes now at www.ws.edu.

The community college is also offering a handful of free online courses for anyone looking for a job, or those who just sharpen their skills. The deadline to register is Tuesday, June 30.

For students who have already enrolled, they will need to check their schedules by Aug. 1 to review which format their classes are being offered. All classes, including in-person, will include an online component. Students will need a computer and internet access. The college does have a limited number of laptops available for students to checkout.

Walters State reopened its campuses in phases over the summer. Since June 1, the college has been open to students by appointment for student-related services such as admissions and financial aid. Appointments can be made Monday through Thursday.

On June 15, the college started holding portions of summer classes, such as science labs, on campus to small groups of students. While on campus, students must wear masks and practice social distancing. They must also complete a coronavirus screening every day they are on campus.

LATEST STORIES