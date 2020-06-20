Walters State Community College, Morristown campus, has first reported COVID-19 case

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – Walters State Community College has it’s first report of a positive COVID-19 case on the Morristown campus.

The positive case was reported Friday. The person who self-reported the case attended a one night, non-credit clas on Wednesday, June 17, in the college’s Public Safety building.

The college began contacting all of the students in the class on June 19. The college has contacted the Hamblen County Health Department about the case and will follow its recommendations for keeping the campus community safe and healthy.

No other classes have been held in the affected classroom. The classroom will remain closed for the next week while the college conducts a deep cleaning following CDC guidelines.