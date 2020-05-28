Walton County grad video goes viral

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A video of a drive-thru graduation in Walton County has gone viral..
The video shows an emotional senior at Walton High School being greeted during the ‘Senior Salute’ event by school leaders and Superintendent A. Russell Hughes.
The video had 1.7 million views and more than 8,000 comments on the social media platform TikTok in 3 days, school officials said. The video can be viewed on TikTok here.
