Breaking News
Body of missing teen recovered from Norris Lake

Walton County grad video goes viral

News

by: S. Brady Calhoun

Posted: / Updated:

A. Russell Hughes

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A video of a drive-thru graduation in Walton County has gone viral..

The video shows an emotional senior at Walton High School being greeted during the ‘Senior Salute’ event by school leaders and Superintendent A. Russell Hughes.

The video had 1.7 million views and more than 8,000 comments on the social media platform TikTok in 3 days, school officials said. The video can be viewed on TikTok here.

  

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter