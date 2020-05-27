Wanted murder suspect Peter Manfredonia potentially in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — UPDATE: A Connecticut man wanted in connection with two murders is suspected of being in Hagerstown, Maryland as of Wednesday afternoon.
Pennsylvania State Police trooper Petroski tweeted at 2:34 p.m. that a tip came in reporting that the suspect, 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia, was spotted in Hagerstown.
Manfredonia’s escape vehicle, a stolen Hyundai Santa Fe, was recovered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, according to the trooper. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
Previous information from our sister stations:
DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The nationwide manhunt continues for 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia. The Connecticut man is wanted in connection with two murders and other violent crimes.
Police checked out a report that a man matching his description was seen near this fire department in Luzerne County. The man fled into a wooded area. A search of the area was conducted late last night.
A Pennsylvania State Police helicopter was brought in. Today, neighbors are reacting to this manhunt landing in their own backyard. Many say they are very concerned.