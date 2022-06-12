NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A warehouse near Nissan Stadium caught fire Saturday afternoon, sending black smoke over CMA Fest in downtown Nashville.

NFD says crews responded to the 100 block of N. 1st Street for a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, they found a warehouse fully involved.

NFD tells News 2 no injuries have been reported.

The fire department says the fire has been extinguished and no one was found inside, but cadaver K9’s have been requested to the scene to thoroughly check the areas covered in debris that investigators can’t get to.

Warehouse fire (Source: Nashville Fire Department)

Metro police say S. 1st Street is blocked between Woodland and Oldham streets. Anyone who uses S. 1st Street to get to Nissan Stadium is asked to seek an alternate route.