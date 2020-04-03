Warm, emotional send-off for recovered COVID-19 patient

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was an emotional scene at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center after a patient recovered from COVID-19.
The 44-year-old woman was met with a line of hospital workers and a chorus of cheers as she was wheeled out of an elevator and released from the hospital.
The woman was admitted to St. David’s 16 days ago with a cough and a fever, and eventually she had to be put on a ventilator for 10 days.
She is one of more than 480 people in Central Texas who have contracted the novel coronavirus.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State case count grows; closures expand
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken ship
- Coronavirus: Gov. Lee cites Knoxville Expo Center as possible auxiliary hospital site
- Disney announces furloughs for non-essential employees across company
- Coronavirus: Knox County Clerk to offer services by appointment only starting April 3
- TWRA: Spring turkey season will open as scheduled
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: TVA expands recreation closures indefinitely
- Coronavirus: Habitat for Humanity continues mission, careful to adhere to guidelines amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Deroyal dealing with ‘bittersweet boom in business,’ making masks and face shields
- Cardboard cutouts pose as guests for wedding amid COVID-19
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – April 2, 2020
- Congress mulls more aid in face of record unemployment
- ‘I’m trying to stay positive’: Knoxville family-run pizzeria feels COVID-19 impacts