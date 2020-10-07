Warrant: Bullet fired inside Opry Mills Mall ‘narrowly missed’ shopper with small child

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Lebanon teenager accused of shooting and critically wounding a man inside Opry Mills Mall last week fired “multiple, unexpected gunshots” near the food court, nearly striking a woman and a small child, an arrest warrant alleges.

Metro police said Juwan Gaines, 19, opened fire inside the mall on the night of Sept. 30, striking a 19-year-old man in the upper chest. The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and remained in critical condition, as of Tuesday afternoon.

An arrest warrant obtained by News 2 Wednesday morning states Gaines approached a group of five people near the Converse store, where he pulled out a handgun and fired several times, striking the victim. The first bullet fired though “narrowly missed a woman who was walking with another man and a small child,” according to the paperwork.

Juwan Gaines (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police issued warrants for Gaines’ arrest after the shooting. His family turned him in at the Hermitage police precinct early Tuesday morning, officers said.

Gaines remains in the Metro jail on multiple charges, including attempted murder, felony reckless endangerment and using a gun in the commission of a dangerous felony. No bond has been set for him, as of Wednesday morning.