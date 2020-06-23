Warrant: Driver accused in death of Middle Tennessee officer had BAC more than twice legal limit

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — The woman charged after a crash that killed Brentwood Officer Destin Legieza last week was driving in the wrong lane without headlights on and had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit, an affidavit alleges.

Ashley Kroese, 24, was released Monday evening from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and booked into the Williamson County jail on a charge of vehicular homicide by intoxication.

According to the affidavit, traffic camera footage showed Kroese driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Franklin Road early Thursday morning, without any headlights, when she collided head-on with Officer Legieza’s car. Legieza was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The paperwork states Kroese “had a [blood alcohol content] of .166” when her blood was drawn after the crash.

Legieza, a five-year veteran of the force, was the first Brentwood officer to die in the line of duty. The department said the 30-year-old worked the midnight shift and was finishing up his shift, on the way to park his police car at another location when the crash occurred.

He comes from a long line of law enforcement officers and his father is a lieutenant with the Franklin Police Department. He is survived by his wife, Heather.

A GoFundMe has been established to assist Officer Legieza’s family.