WARRANT: Knoxville man arrested for child abuse violently shook 3-month-old, struck infant’s head against headboard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man arrested on child abuse charges after his three-month-old was hospitalized admitted to violently shaking the infant and striking the victim’s head against a bed’s headboard, according to an arrest warrant.

Samuel Dukes Bates, 22, was taken into custody Thursday by Knox County Sheriff’s Office detectives for aggravated child abuse and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

KSCO Family Crimes and Major Crimes Unit conducted an investigation into an aggravated child abuse case involving a three-month-old child.

An arrest warrant shows Bates admitted to violently removing the victim from a rocker by grabbing her throat, violently shaking the victim several times and holding the victim in a dangerous manner against his chest that obstructed the infant’s airway. He also admitted to throwing the infant on a bed at their home and striking her head against the bed’s headboard.

The 3-month-old is currently in the pediatric intensive care unit at a local hospital.

“Sheriff Spangler and KCSO Detectives ask that you keep the victim and family in your thoughts and prayers,” KCSO’s media release stated Thursday night.

