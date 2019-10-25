Breaking News
Suspect killed, deputy injured in Hamblen County-officer involved shooting

WARRANT: Knoxville man arrested for child abuse violently shook 3-month-old, struck infant’s head against headboard

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man arrested on child abuse charges after his three-month-old was hospitalized admitted to violently shaking the infant and striking the victim’s head against a bed’s headboard, according to an arrest warrant.

Samuel Dukes Bates, 22, was taken into custody Thursday by Knox County Sheriff’s Office detectives for aggravated child abuse and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

KSCO Family Crimes and Major Crimes Unit conducted an investigation into an aggravated child abuse case involving a three-month-old child.

An arrest warrant shows Bates admitted to violently removing the victim from a rocker by grabbing her throat, violently shaking the victim several times and holding the victim in a dangerous manner against his chest that obstructed the infant’s airway. He also admitted to throwing the infant on a bed at their home and striking her head against the bed’s headboard.

The 3-month-old is currently in the pediatric intensive care unit at a local hospital.

“Sheriff Spangler and KCSO Detectives ask that you keep the victim and family in your thoughts and prayers,” KCSO’s media release stated Thursday night.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more about this case and will update as additional details, such as court procedures, are made available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories