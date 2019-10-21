Warrant: Mother facing murder charge after infant son found dead in a car thought child was at daycare

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville woman indicted murder and neglect charges after her six-month-old son was found dead in a car said she thought she had dropped the child off at daycare, according to a Knoxville police search warrant affidavit.

30-year-old Chantae Cabrera’s 6-month-old son was found dead on Aug. 9 in a vehicle located at the Food City on Clinton Highway. Cabrera was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday, Oct. 16 for first-degree murder, felony murder and aggravated child neglect after a weeklong criminal investigation involving the Department of Child Services.

According to an affidavit filed by investigators with KPD, Cabrera told police, “It’s my fault! I forgot to drop my baby off at daycare!” at the scene where her son was found dead.

Investigators say Cabrera told them she thought she had dropped off the infant at a daycare on Merchant Drive after dropping off her eldest daughter at Pleasant Ridge Elementary before she went to work at the Skin Wellness Center on Kingston Pike.

After leaving work around 2:30 p.m., Cabrera picked up her eldest daughter from school and drove to Food City for groceries. Cabrera realized the infant was in the car when her eldest daughter said, “What is that?” She then called 911 and police responded to the scene around 3:15 p.m.

She was taken into custody without incident by members of the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force on Oct. 18.

Knoxville police investigators filed the search warrant on August 12, 2019 after Cabrera refused consent to search her cell phone.

Investigators have not confirmed the six-month-old’s cause of death.

Cabrera is set to appear in court on Wednesday, November 13.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

