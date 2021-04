KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police said Friday the suspects in the theft at Yassin’s Falafel House Monday had been identified and warrants were placed on file.

According to KPD, the suspects were identified as Tommy Hundley Jr., 49, and Tonatte Goodwin, 41.

Warrants were placed on file for theft of property up to $1,000.

No further information was yet available.