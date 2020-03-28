Warriors Steph Curry holds coronavirus Q&A with Dr. Fauci

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — With coronavirus news coming from all sides, Warriors star Stephen Curry found a unique way for legitimate information to reach the masses.

Curry took his talents to Instagram for a live streaming interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, infectious disease specialist and member of the White House coronavirus task force, looking for some straightforward answers about the spread of COVID-19.

“That’s really one of the reasons that I wanted to do this Q&A and hopefully reach a different demographic, or people that are interested in the facts of what’s going on,” Curry said.

The Warriors point guard addressed questions like testing concerns and vaccine feasibility. Fauci said that while testing has become more readily available, we’re likely still a year away from a functioning vaccine and urged young people to be cautious.

“What we’re starting to see is that there are some people who are younger, people your age, young, healthy, vigorous, who don’t have any underlying conditions, who are getting seriously ill,” Fauci said. “It’s still a very, very small minority. But it doesn’t mean that young people like yourself should say ‘I’m completely exempt from any risk of getting seriously ill.”

Curry didn’t let NBA fans down either, asking what it will take for a return to sports as we know them.

“What metric are you looking at to then determine, at mass, when large gatherings, sporting events, those types of things, are okay to revisit as not a threat to continue the spread of the virus?” Curry asked.

“That’s a great question, Steph, and that’s what we deal with on a daily basis,” Fauci responded. “In the Situation Room when we sit down in the White House every day to go over that. What you need is, you need to see the trajectory of the curve start to come down.”

Fauci explained that a return to normalcy can occur once the country as a whole has turned a corner and is no longer overwhelmed with new cases of COVID-19. He urged people not to panic, but not to dismiss concerns, either.

“We’re going through a time now where we’ve gotta, as a country, pull together, don’t get frightened, don’t get intimidated, use the energy to confront it and do the kinds of things that will put an end to it,” Fauci said.

Fauci also urged people not to go to the emergency room if they think they’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. He said it’s best to remain in self-quarantine and call a physician to discuss possible testing.

Watch the full video of the Q&A below: