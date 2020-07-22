Wartburg mayor: ‘We will not support or enforce any mask mandate within the city limits’

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Despite state and local recommendations amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the mayor of Wartburg said Wednesday police will not enforce local mask mandates within the city.

The mayor, Jonathan Dagley, called mask mandates ” an infringement upon your rights as citizens of this country,” in response to local stores requiring customers to wear masks upon entry.

The following statement was released via the Wartburg Police Department’s Facebook page:

Due to the current circumstances and the increase in COVID-19 cases, stores are beginning to mandate that masks must be worn to enter and shop. As Mayor of the City of Wartburg and with the support of the Chief of Police, Teddy Bales, we will not support or enforce any mask mandate within the city limits of Wartburg. This is an infringement upon your rights as citizens of this country and we will not be enforcing any such mandate. If you choose to wear a mask that is your right and your choice to do so, but since the masks mandate isn’t a law then there is no way we can legally support it.

Statement from Wartburg City Mayor, Jonathan Dagley

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Fauci: US needs to 'regroup' amid virus surge

Food City: Mask mandate for customers to begin July 23

NCAA lays out plan for playing but warns of surging pandemic

Virus prompts drastic measures as death tolls set records

List of national retail chains requiring masks is growing

3 reasons why Tennessee is seeing lower COVID-19 death rates than other states

Knoxville Catholic player tests positive

Hamblen Co. mayor explains stance on mask mandate

Parents share thoughts on Knox County Schools reopening plan

Cemetery grounds overgrown due to pandemic

2 KPD employees test positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 case count rises to 71,540; Knox Co. Health Board education resolution in effect

2 more Knox County residents die from COVID-19 in last 24 hours

School nurses key for reopening

Rising virus totals force rethink of bars, schools, tourism

Health expert warns of flu and COVID-19 colliding in same season

The Nation’s Doctor to America: #COVIDStopsWithMe

Tennessee This Week: The mask mandate debate

NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson tests postiive for COVID-19

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter