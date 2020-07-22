Wartburg mayor: ‘We will not support or enforce any mask mandate within the city limits’

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Despite state and local recommendations amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the mayor of Wartburg said Wednesday police will not enforce local mask mandates within the city.

The mayor, Jonathan Dagley, called mask mandates ” an infringement upon your rights as citizens of this country,” in response to local stores requiring customers to wear masks upon entry.

The following statement was released via the Wartburg Police Department’s Facebook page:

Due to the current circumstances and the increase in COVID-19 cases, stores are beginning to mandate that masks must be worn to enter and shop. As Mayor of the City of Wartburg and with the support of the Chief of Police, Teddy Bales, we will not support or enforce any mask mandate within the city limits of Wartburg. This is an infringement upon your rights as citizens of this country and we will not be enforcing any such mandate. If you choose to wear a mask that is your right and your choice to do so, but since the masks mandate isn’t a law then there is no way we can legally support it. Statement from Wartburg City Mayor, Jonathan Dagley

