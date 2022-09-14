JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An orange tabby kitten named George will undergo surgery after a cow stepped on him and fractured his pelvis.

The Washington County, TN Animal Shelter reached out to the public Monday night in need of donations to operate on George, who also continues to suffer from a large hernia following the incident.









George the kitten. (Photos: Washington County, TN Animal Shelter)

“George’s life has not been easy so far,” the shelter posted on Facebook. “George somehow managed to get stepped on by a cow. George is lucky to even be alive…We want to save this baby and give him the life he deserves.”

Those who are able to donate to help George and his recovery efforts can do so by clicking here.