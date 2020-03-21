FEMA releases coronavirus rumor control website

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has launched a coronavirus rumor control website.
Among the questions the website addresses are “Myth: FEMA has deployed military assets,” “Myth: I need to stockpile as many groceries and supplies as I can,” and “Myth: I heard that the government is sending $1,000 checks. How do I sign up?”
Click here to reach the website.
