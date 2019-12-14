Judiciary Committee approves two articles of impeachment against Trump

WASHINGTON D.C. (Nexstar) — In a hearing that lasted just over seven minutes, the House Judiciary Committee has voted to send two articles of impeachment against President Trump to the full House of Representatives.

The House is expected to vote on the articles of impeachment next week.

Committee chairman and New York Democrat Jerry Nadler says the full House will vote on the two articles – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – next week.

Texas Republican Louie Gohmert blasted the outcome.

“This was all a scam to bring him down,” Rep. Gohmert (R-Texas) said. “It sets the bar for any president of any party for the future to go through three years of hell like this president has.”

If the House approves the articles of impeachment, a trial in the Senate will decide if President Trump should be removed from office.

“They really need to bring in witnesses. They are the chance to clean this mess up, and I sure hope they will,” Rep. Gohmert said.

President Trump says because he did nothing wrong he’s ready for a Senate trial.

“I wouldn’t mind a long process because I’d like to see the whitstleblower…who is a fraud,” Trump said.

Texas Democrat Lloyd Doggett says there’s a reason the president hasn’t defended himself so far in the House.

“If there were anyone at the White House or elsewhere in this administration who had testimony about his innocence or had documents that supported his innocence, they would have come forward,” Rep. Doggett (D-Texas) said.

The final House impeachment vote could come as early as next week.