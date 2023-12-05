(WDCW) — Four GOP presidential hopefuls will face off on the debate stage at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie have met the RNC’s new polling and donation requirements.

The candidates must have at least 80,000 unique donors and reach 6% in at least two national polls or in one poll from two early-voting states.

Chris Christie barely made the cut, crossing the polling threshold in the days before the Monday deadline.

When he visited Israel last month, he took a swing at his rivals, “Happy to be here. Although when I heard the list of people who’ve been here already, I’m wondering if you guys are a jinx.” He quipped, “Pence is out, Scott is out. Bergum was never really in and Ramaswamy is crazy.”

Absent from the debate stage on Wednesday will be GOP frontrunner Donald Trump.

The former president was in Iowa over the weekend where he mocked Ron DeSantis’ campaign, saying, “He’s been falling out of the air like a very seriously wounded bird.”

DeSantis, who is still polling behind Trump, says he is confident he will win over voters in Iowa this January.

“I think one of the reasons why I take most of the flak of anyone running for president,” DeSantis posted, “is because they know that I’m a threat to their power.”