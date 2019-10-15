St. Louis Blues celebrate Stanley Cup win at White House

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The 2019 Stanley Cup champions, the St. Louis Blues, took their final stop in celebrating its historic victory at the White House Tuesday.

Last season the Blues claimed their first ever Stanley Cup title after a Game 7 win against the Boston Bruins. They went from last place to winning the Stanley Cup.

“It’s an amazing story of comebacks,” President Donald Trump said. “To the St. Louis Blues, congratulations again on your unforgettable season. That was really a tremendous final.”

It was all laughs and smiles as the team received a warm welcome in the Rose Garden to celebrate its historic championship.

“On behalf of the team and Blues organization, we just want to thank the president for having us today. It’s a great honor to come here…” head couch Craig Berube said.

While political differences have led some athletes to boycott White House visits, every player on the Blues showed up to soak up the historic opportunity.

“Well, thanks for having us, we appreciate it,” player Alex Pietrangelo said.

The men who guided the team to victory joked with the president.

“If you want to take us on sometime, let us know,” player Jaden Schwartz said.

Blue’s chairman Tom Stillman also got in on the fun.

“This is our Stanley Cup championship jersey. I think it’ll be just right on the golf course,” Stillman said.

With the final highlight of last season, the Blues, no longer the dark horse, are working to defend their title in the new season.