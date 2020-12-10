Trump administration efforts to track COVID-19 vaccinations raise privacy concerns

Washington Bureau

by: Jessi Turnure

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – As the U.S. gears up to vaccinate its first patients against the coronavirus, the Trump administration wants to know their personal information, including names, birthdays, ethnicities and addresses.

But Health Secretary Alex Azar said states do not have to submit other data.

“We don’t require that personally protected information be provided, driver’s license, passports, etc.,” Azar said. “It’s just about patient safety.”

The federal vaccine registry will allow the government to track adverse reactions to the shots, assess their effectiveness among different groups and Azar said most importantly, ensure people who move across state lines receive the correct follow-up doses about three weeks later.

“We just need to make sure the same person gets the same brand of vaccine,” he said. “That’s all it’s about. It’s not for any other purpose.”

But some states aren’t so sure. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-NY, warns collecting personal data could discourage undocumented people from getting vaccinated.

Other states like Texas have laws prohibiting the sharing of any identifiable health information.

“We have worked with the administration,” said Gov. Greg Abbott, R-TX. “They understand.”

However, Abbott said the state will have vaccine information it can share, similar to its testing data released on a daily basis.

“The total number of people who have been administered a COVID-19 test, the total number of people testing positive, the total number of people hospitalized,” he said.

So it’s not clear how many states will submit the requested personal information. While the debate continues over patient privacy versus public protection, the first American could get the vaccine as early as this weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter