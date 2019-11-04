Washington Nationals continue World Series win celebration at the White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — The Washington Nationals continued their World Series celebration with a visit to the White House on Monday, where President Trump honored the team at the Rose Garden.

Trump praised the World Series champions for bringing the Major League Baseball championship back to Washington for the first time since the old Washington Senators won it nearly 100 years ago.

Notably absent from the ceremony was Nationals relief pitcher Sean Doolittle – who declined his invitation because he says he doesn’t agree with a lot of the president’s policies.

But the rest of the team took turns thanking the president for his hospitality.

“My gosh to be in this moment with everyone cheering. To be at the White House,” marveled Max Scherzer. “What a month.”

Asdrubal Cabrera says he hopes the visit isn’t a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I love you guys and I hope to come back next year too,” he said.