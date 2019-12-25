WATCH: 2019 Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Watch the 44th Annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade in Gatlinburg.
The parade was held Dec. 6 in downtown Gatlinburg.
Alyvia Alyn Lind, the actress who portrays a young Dolly Parton in the movie “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors,” was Grand Marshal.
This special presentation of the parade is airing on more than 100 television stations.
