WATCH: 2019 Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Watch the 44th Annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade in Gatlinburg.

The parade was held Dec. 6 in downtown Gatlinburg.

Alyvia Alyn Lind, the actress who portrays a young Dolly Parton in the movie “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors,” was Grand Marshal.

This special presentation of the parade is airing on more than 100 television stations.

