WATCH: 96-year-old veteran dances after he and wife beat coronavirus

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) – A Houston couple, married for 68 years, says they thought COVID-19 would be the end of both of them, but after a month, they are now celebrating their recoveries.

Ralph Abercia, a 96-year-old four-time cancer survivor and his wife Adelene Abercia, an 88-year-old two-time cancer survivor, are celebrating after they both recovered from COVID-19. The two were diagnosed with the virus in mid-March.

Adelene Abercia started feeling week and was having trouble breathing, while Ralph Abercia collapsed at home with a high fever and ending up spending two weeks at Houston Methodist Hospital.

“It’s been one of the most devastating illnesses that I can remember. It’s worse than having children, worse than having pneumonia, worse than having surgery,” Adelene Abercia said.

Their recoveries have been difficult, but the Abercias have both been virus-free since the end of April.

“We thought this is going to be the end for both of us, and we prayed and prayed, and God answered us,” Adelene Abercia said. “We realize that there is love out there in the world still.”

Ralph Abercia fought in World War II, and his family struggled during the Great Depression, which he still remembers vividly. He says there were no resources like there are today, and people had to practically beg for jobs or food.

A simple act of kindness from a stranger is what they depended on. He says people learned many things at that time but mainly to be humble because at any point, all can be lost.

While he and his wife remain in quarantine at home, Ralph Abercia has been dancing to celebrate their recoveries.

“That’s one thing that’s keeping me going: playing and dancing and moving your body and really enjoying life,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

In rural Georgia, death upon death during outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "In rural Georgia, death upon death during outbreak"

Without mask, Trump tours Arizona face mask plant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Without mask, Trump tours Arizona face mask plant"

New resources available as businesses reopen in Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "New resources available as businesses reopen in Tennessee"

Officials increasing access to Big South Fork recreation area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials increasing access to Big South Fork recreation area"

What reopening businesses means for local rideshare drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "What reopening businesses means for local rideshare drivers"

Close contact businesses allowed to reopen tomorrow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Close contact businesses allowed to reopen tomorrow"

Gatlinburg cancels 4th of July Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gatlinburg cancels 4th of July Parade"

Knox County Health Dept. encourages mask usage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept. encourages mask usage"

Nashville doctor: This is the new normal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nashville doctor: This is the new normal"

Scammer takes advantage of financial fears during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scammer takes advantage of financial fears during pandemic"

Cinco de Mayo celebrations change amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cinco de Mayo celebrations change amid pandemic"

Protective barriers placed in CAC buses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protective barriers placed in CAC buses"

State to distribute 5 million cloth masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "State to distribute 5 million cloth masks"

COVID-19's toll on mental health

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19's toll on mental health"

Trousdale County inmate dies after testing postive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trousdale County inmate dies after testing postive for COVID-19"

Tennessee Bill Lee gives an update on the coronavirus situation in the state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Bill Lee gives an update on the coronavirus situation in the state"

Answers to questions about when Zoo Knoxville will reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Answers to questions about when Zoo Knoxville will reopen"

Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives an update on coronavirus in Knoxville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives an update on coronavirus in Knoxville"

Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state"

Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter