WATCH: Car crash saves Arizona family

PHOENIX, AZ (WLNS) – Police video shows a dramatic scene of a car crash that saved an Arizona family.

The family of three had the right-of-way and started to cross the intersection in Phoenix when suddenly a jeep comes speeding through the red light.

At the same time, a car with the right-of-way hits the jeep and saves the family.

No one was seriously hurt during the incident and the driver of the jeep was arrested for driving under the influence.