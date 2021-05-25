WATCH: Dolly Parton celebrates 225 years of statehood with ‘My Tennessee Mountain Home’ video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There may be no bigger fan of Tennessee than Dolly Parton.

As part of the 225th celebration of statehood, the county music icon lent her voice and her 1973 single “My Tennessee Mountain Home” to a video released Tuesday called “Home.”

“I am Tennessee proud,” Parton said. “I’m proud of our wonderful state, proud to be a born and raised Tennessee girl, and I’m proud to be a part of all that we represent.”

The video features all corners of the state from Mountain City to Memphis. Gov. Bill Lee is seen pulling a music record off a shelf as the video takes a tour of main streets, landmarks and natural scenery highlighting Tennessee’s culture and beauty.

“Dolly is a Tennessee treasure, and I’m thankful she’s joined us to commemorate 225 years of statehood,” Lee said. “I invite Tennesseans to celebrate at events throughout the year … to share the stories of the people, places and moments that have shaped Tennessee.”

Gov. Lee will kick off Tennessee’s yearlong celebration and 95-county tour in historic Jonesborough on June 1, Tennessee’s 225th birthday, and will visit each grand division the first week of June, including stops in Knoxville, Nashville and Memphis.

Tennesseans may submit stories and find upcoming events at www.Tennessee225.com.