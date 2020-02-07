Live Now
Get the latest on our 6 p.m. newscast
Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

WATCH: Drone view of snow in the mountains of Smith County in Middle Tennessee

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Armondo Moralez of WKRN in Nashville went to Smith County to get an aerial view of the blanketed mountains. Check out the video above to see the winter wonderland created from the snowfall overnight.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter