WATCH: Drone view of snow in the mountains of Smith County in Middle Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- A Guatemalan woman living in Knoxville was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a routine check-in, according to the woman's lawyer.

Elena Felipe-Mateo, 22, is a mother of two toddlers, 2-year-old and a 5-month-old sons. Her attorney, Rachel Bonano, says Felipe-Mateo was working to gain asylum legally.