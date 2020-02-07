WATCH: Drone view of snow in the mountains of Smith County in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Armondo Moralez of WKRN in Nashville went to Smith County to get an aerial view of the blanketed mountains. Check out the video above to see the winter wonderland created from the snowfall overnight.
