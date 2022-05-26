KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — While bears can appear to be cute and harmless, it is important to remember these animals can be dangerous and should be treated as wild animals. Bears will eat anything in the wild, things such as garbage and food odors can attract the animal to residential areas.

Redentor Dizon captured a video of a bear outside of his Farragut home. The bear was rummaging through boxes and trash on his porch.

Having things readily available for a bear to consume can cause them to get in a pattern of relying on humans for food. This will result in the species losing its’ fear of humans increasing the risk of safety concerns for humans.

Information on how to stay ‘bear aware’ can be found at https://bearwise.org/.