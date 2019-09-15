WATCH: Field catches fire at Nissan Stadium after pyro accident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pyro mishap at Nissan Stadium during the Titans entrance caused a fire on the field Sunday.
The grounds crew was able to suppress the fire and no one was injured.
The Titans released a statement to News 2:
Following the pregame introductions today, there was a mechanical failure by one of the pyrotechnic devices which resulted in a fire. The vendor will be required by the state of Tennessee to undergo an inspection for the defective device and the others that were used to determine the final cause. The field staff acted quickly to extinguished the fire, which resulted in no injuries and minor field damage.Tennessee Titans