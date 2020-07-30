Watch: Fire burning at Coors facility in Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) – Jefferson County emergency responders are on the scene of a fire at the Coors facility in Golden.
The fire appears to be contained to the roof or upper floors of one round section of the building.
The fire started around 11:30 a.m.
This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for the latest details as they become available.
LATEST STORIES:
- Remote Area Medical testing COVID-19 procedures with appointment-only clinic this weekend in Knoxville
- Nashville worries rural virus cases could fill hospitals
- At Lewis funeral, Obama calls for renewing Voting Rights Act
- Researcher: This new symptom could be a key indicator of COVID-19
- Blue Jays series at Philadelphia called off after two Phillies staffers test positive