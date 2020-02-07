Closings
WATCH: Fire crews make dramatic floodwater rescue of dog in S.C.

by: WSPA Staff

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews in Taylors, South Carolina went above and beyond following severe storms to save a dog trapped in high floodwaters.

Taylors Fire and Rescue crews say Sewer District officials spotted animals in distress on Thursday, after heavy rain slammed the area.

A video posted to the fire and rescue department’s Facebook page shows members using a boat and wading through waist-deep water to save the animal from a doghouse.

They credited the 81 boat crew for making the water rescue.

Great work, teams!

