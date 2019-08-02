WATCH: How the Gatlinburg Spur storm happened

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – WATE 6 On Your Side meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere explains the storm that swept through Sevier County on Thursday; which caused multiple rockslides, downed trees and isolated flash flooding – resulting in the fatality of one man and a road closure on the Spur.

