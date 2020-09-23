WATCH: Knox County Board of Health holds Sept. 23 meeting

MOBILE USERS: Can’t see the stream? Click here.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Board of Health was scheduled to meet Wednesday at 5 p.m. via Zoom to discuss the county’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Items on the agenda included a review and discussion of the Knox County Health Department’s benchmarks, the UT Medical Center’s data update report, presentations from local educational institutions; a discussion of potential metrics, and a review and discussion of the county’s face covering regulation, which had been passed by the board in July.

Earlier this week, the county commission heard arguments on the topic of limiting the health board‘s powers.

The county commission chair Larsen Jay had been scheduled to speak during the health board meeting Wednesday, but he told WATE 6 On Your Side just before the meeting he would not be speaking.

County Commission is set to vote on the proposed resolution next week, according to county officials.

