KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville Police officer acted quickly to save a driver whom was trapped in his pickup truck Wednesday night after a crash that resulted in a vehicle fire. KPD shared the body camera footage from the scene in a social media post on Friday morning.

According to KPD, on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at around 8:30 p.m., Knoxville Police officer Nick Adams arrived at the scene of a crashed truck that had gone over the guardrail at Interstate 640 West at the Interstate 40 interchange. He found the driver was trapped in the truck, which was on fire. KPD says Officer Adams acted quickly to help the man escape from the truck before it become fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters and EMS personnel were also on the scene and the driver did not need medical attention. KPD says Officer Adams suffered a minor cut on his leg during the rescue.

The cause of the crash wasn’t shared by police officials and WATE 6 On Your Side was working to obtain the full crash report from officials.