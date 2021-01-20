WATCH: Lady Gaga sings national anthem at Biden’s inauguration

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Lady Gaga performed the national anthem at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

She took to the stage ahead of Harris’ swearing-in ceremony Wednesday.

In a statement on Twitter, Lady Gaga called singing during the ceremony her “honor.”

“Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning,” she wrote. “My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land.”