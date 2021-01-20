WATCH: Lady Gaga sings national anthem at Biden’s inauguration

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Lady Gaga performed the national anthem at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

She took to the stage ahead of Harris’ swearing-in ceremony Wednesday.

In a statement on Twitter, Lady Gaga called singing during the ceremony her “honor.”

“Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning,” she wrote. “My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter