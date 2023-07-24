BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police will hold another press conference to discuss the ongoing investigation into the mysterious disappearance and reappearance of Carlee Russell earlier this month.

At 4 p.m. Monday, the Hoover Police Department will hold a second press conference regarding Russell, who went missing July 13 shortly after she had called police to report allegedly seeing a toddler walking along I-459 near Hoover. On July 15, Russell was found after safely walking home.

After being found, Russell’s family claimed that she had been abducted. In her statement to police, Russell alleged that she had been taken by an unidentified man while trying to find the alleged toddler along the side of the interstate. According to police, Russell claimed to have escaped while being taken in a car the next day.

In the days since being found, there has been speculation as to the circumstances surrounding Russell’s disappearance. During a press conference on July 19, Hoover Police Chief Nicholas Derzis questioned several aspects of the case, such as Russell’s past text messages leading up to her disappearance, as well as claiming to have followed the child for hundreds of yards along the interstate.

Despite ongoing questions in the case, Russell’s family have maintained that she was abducted and that whoever took her was still out there. Police have since said they believe there is no threat to the community.

No other details regarding the press conference have been released.

Watch the full press conference at 4 p.m.