WATCH LIVE: Knox County Board of Health meets as COVID-19 cases rise for second straight week

July 1 Knox County Board of Health meeting. (Photo: WATE/Elizabeth Kuebel)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Board of Health is meeting one day after the CDC issued new guidance for wearing masks indoors as COVID-19 cases are rising. The advisory board announced their intent to meet last week when Knox County COVID-19 numbers began to rise.

More than 500 new active cases have been reported since the total stood at 198 active cases on July 14, a percent increase of 264%.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to make his thoughts on new COVID-19 restrictions clear.  In response to a CNN interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Jacobs tweeted, “As we once again hear talk about lockdowns and mandates across the country, I feel it is important I make it clear that under no circumstances will I issue any new COVID restrictions.” 

On Tuesday, Knox County Schools spokesperson Carly Harrington said they were continuing to monitor the circumstances related to COVID-19 in the community and were not planning any changes unless the board of education’s policy regarding face coverings is reinstated.

WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel will be live tweeting the event.

