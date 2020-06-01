WATCH LIVE: Protesters gather outside of the National Civil Rights Museum for the second day in a row

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Businesses across Middle Tennessee are preparing for another night of unrest following Saturday night's 'I Will Breathe' riots that destroyed many areas of downtown Nashville.

The Johnny Cash Museum on 3rd Avenue South has its windows boarded up and tells News 2 that they aren't taking any chances ahead of any potential looting on Sunday night, saying the items inside the museum are too expensive.