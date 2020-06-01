Protesters return to Memphis, Gov. Lee mobilizes National Guard across state

Protesters reach the Memphis Arkansas bridge on Interstate 55, where they were blocked by law enforcement holding shields on Sunday night. (Ian Ripple/WREG)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Protesters returned to the National Civil Rights Museum after blocking traffic at a major intersection in downtown Memphis.

All of this as Tennessee Governor Bill Lee mobilized the National Guard across the Volunteer State Sunday afternoon.

This protest broke off from another group earlier in the day before marching down Riverside Drive.

The chants are "no justice, no peace" and "black lives matter."

Protesters marched to the I-55 bridge but were blocked by law enforcement holding shields.





Protesters gathered at the historic Lorraine Motel beginning around 10 p.m.



WREG crews were present as protesters marched south on I-55 towards McLemore, spray painting road signs.

They then turned back north toward downtown. As of 10 p.m., the protests had been peaceful. Marchers were gathering at the historic Lorraine Motel.