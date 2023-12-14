VONORE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ara Partners has committed $200 million to support the growth of Genera, a sustainable packaging manufacturer now headquartered in Vonore.

The Vonore facility, located approximately 36 miles southeast of Knoxville, will be able to produce over 5 million eco-friendly takeout containers, plates, and other food packaging products daily after the expansion.

Credit: Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Youtube page.

The expansion project will create 231 new jobs, including positions for forklift drivers and chemical engineers, according to Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter.

Genera’s Vonore facility will be expanded by more than 150,000 square feet, and over 60 robotic thermoforming machines, a fleet of autonomously guided vehicles, and automated packaging lines will be installed.

Genera’s Earthable products are 100% plant-based and biodegradable, and the company sources crops and byproducts from nearby farmers to create the pulp, according to their website.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee expressed his gratitude to Genera for generating hundreds of new jobs for families in East Tennessee. He also anticipated that the project would positively impact the Monroe County community.

This partnership provides economic opportunities for rural communities by reducing plastic consumption and pollution. The company has already begun expanding with a 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and is now installing equipment, which will take up to 18 months to complete.

To explore current job openings at Genera, please visit https://generaenergy.applicantpro.com/jobs/