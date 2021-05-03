WATCH: Possible shark, dolphin spotted near Port. St. Joe

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. — A vacationer visiting Port St. Joe from Georgia happened to capture a wild moment on his phone Saturday.

Shannon Keener was enjoying a beautiful day at the beach when he saw what looked like dolphins jumping out of the water. He did what anyone else would do and grabbed his phone to take a quick video.

But when he looked at it again later he zoomed in and noticed what appears to be a shark jumping out of the water too.

