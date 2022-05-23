KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Powell resident, Nic Tallent, captured 4 wrecks outside of his home on a security camera. All of these wrecks have taken place on Emory Road when drivers are turning onto Brown Gap Road.

The wrecks are not only causing damage to vehicles, but also the telephone pole on the side of the street. Tallent said the pole has been replaced three to four times this year already.

Tallent added this area normally has a few accidents a year, but three of the four wrecks he has captured have been in the month of May.

He said Powell residents want improvements made to the area. Motorists driving down the road are either going well above the speed limit, or not paying attention.

Video of the wrecks captured by Tallent can be views in the player above.