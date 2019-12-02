Authorities: Hostage killed near Kalamazoo was young father

Investigators remain on the scene the morning after an intruder killed a homeowner and then shot three police officers in Comstock Township. (Dec. 2, 2019)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say the man who was killed during a home invasion near Kalamazoo Sunday night was a young father who was just spending time with his family when an intruder broke in.

He was identified Monday Christopher Ryan Lee Neal, 22. His wife and daughter, who were in the house when the stranger broke in, are OK.

Three officers were shot responding to the home invasion in Comstock Township, but none sustained serious injuries.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Director Karianne Thomas said Officer Caleb Jones — a three-year veteran of the agency, patrol officer and SWAT member — was shot in the shoulder. He was the only one of the three to remain in the hospital Monday morning, where he was listed in good condition.

Michigan State Police Trooper Mark Fletcher was shot once in the lower leg. He was back home by Monday morning recuperating.

The third officer is a sheriff’s deputy who received a graze to the head. He was released from the hospital overnight. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller did not release the deputy’s name but said he has been with the department less than a year.

The hostage situation and shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Proctor Avenue near King Highway. After the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, MSP and KDPS arrived, they heard gunfire. They moved into the house, at which point the three officers were hit.

“There were a lot of rounds fired off by the suspect last night — a lot,” Fuller said.

He said the responding officers showed enormous restraint and didn’t return fire because they were worried about hitting the family members.

Fuller said the incident appears to have been random.

The suspect was arrested as he tried to get away and is expected to face several charges including murder, home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, assault and weapons counts.