DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – How would you like to swim with sharks?

That’s what happened Monday at Daytona Beach when a shark was spotted near shore.

Helicopter video shows what appears to be a shark swimming dangerously close to unsuspecting swimmers.

The shark seems to circle near the shore before swimming back towards the ocean.

Beach goers were alerted to the danger and luckily, no one was hurt.