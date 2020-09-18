WATCH LIVE | SALLY: Road to Recovery: WKRG plans 3 hour special from Orange Beach Friday

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG)– After the devastation of Hurricane Sally, the Gulf Coast has a long road to recovery. But, we are all in this together, and together is how we will recover. The spirit of our local community is strong and generous. That spirit will be on full display during a special 3-hour newscast LIVE on the scene at Orange Beach. Sally: Road to Recovery will air from 4-7 pm Friday night on WKRG.

Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth was on the air keeping viewers safe when Sally made landfall. Now, he’ll be on the scene of the damage and devastation. He’ll be joined by Rose Ann Haven, Peter Albrecht, Randy Patrick and the entire WKRG News 5 reporting team.

We’ll be speaking with the people on the ground picking up the pieces for themselves and their neighbors. Local and state leaders will join WKRG News 5 staff to map out the Road to Recovery. And we’ll be telling the stories of the people who survived and are moving forward.

WKRG News 5 will also kick of our recovery relief effort with the American Red Cross during this broadcast, and is planning a day-long telethon on September 24th.

We’re all in this together, please join us for this special LIVE reporting Friday from 4-7 pm CST.

LATEST STORIES: