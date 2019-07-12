WATCH: Sunflowers at Forks of the River

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Legacy Parks are holding the third annual Sunflower Festival at the Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area in Knoxville on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Here’s a look at the sunflowers taken with an Insta360 One X camera on Thursday.

The Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area has about 70 acres planted in sunflowers this year

The free event Saturday starts with a welcoming and interpretive talk by TWRA. A guided tour of the area will begin at 10:30 a.m.

How to get there

From I-40, take James White Pkwy exit (388A) and stay to the left to continue on James White Parkway. Cross over the Tenn. River and take the Sevier Ave./Hillwood Dr. Exit. Turn Left onto Sevier Ave. (turns into Hillwood Dr.). Turn right onto Island Home Ave. (at bottom of hill). Take the first left onto McClure Ln. just passed Ijams Nature Center. Follow signs to the WMA. A TWRA gravel parking lot is to the right at the end of McClure Lane.