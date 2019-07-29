WATCH: Vanderbilt Carmichael Tower Implosion

The implosion of the 14-story tower lasted 11-seconds. An estimated 400 pounds of explosives were used to trigger the implosion.

Carmichael Tower 3 was a residence hall for undergraduate students and was named in memory of the university’s third Chancellor, Oliver Cromwell Chandler. With it’s removal, and Carmichael Tower 4 later this summer, Vanderbilt University will build three new residential colleges.

Vanderbilt has created merchandise to mark the day and milestone for the school. Click here to take look.