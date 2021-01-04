WATCH: Video shows cars blocking traffic, doing doughnuts on Memphis interstate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police are investigating after video surfaced of cars blocking traffic and spinning out on I-240 Saturday night.
The 39-second video shows cars speeding in circles on I-240 near Walnut Grove. The cars caused a traffic jam on the interstate.
Memphis Police received calls about the incident at around 10 p.m. Police say no arrests have been made.
