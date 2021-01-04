WATCH: Video shows cars blocking traffic, doing doughnuts on Memphis interstate

News

by: Courtney Anderson

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police are investigating after video surfaced of cars blocking traffic and spinning out on I-240 Saturday night.

The 39-second video shows cars speeding in circles on I-240 near Walnut Grove. The cars caused a traffic jam on the interstate.  

Memphis Police received calls about the incident at around 10 p.m. Police say no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter