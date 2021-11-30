MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Young Dolph’s private funeral procession moved through Memphis on Tuesday. The funeral was at First Baptist Church Broad Avenue.



Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was killed Wednesday, November 17 in a shooting at a cookie shop in Memphis, according to preliminary information from Memphis Police. He was 36.

Dolph was killed after he bought cookies at Makeda’s Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard in South Memphis. No arrests have been made so far and police are still investigating.

According to Memphis Police, “MPD is on the scene 2835 Broad Avenue for the funeral of Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. The family of Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. asks that everyone please respect their privacy during this difficult time as they mourn the loss of their loved one.”

MPD said they were blocking off certain streets for traffic control.

Police have not released any suspect information on Dolph’s suspected killers, besides a photo taken from surveillance video.

Police are asking if you know anything to contact CrimeStoppers at (901)-528 CASH or submit a tip online.