Watch: Youngstown State coach disciplined after hitting opposing player on sidelines

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University assistant coach Tim Johnson will not be permitted on the sidelines for the remainder of the season after he was caught on video hitting an opposing player.

In the video, you can see Johnson (in white) lower his shoulder into University of Northern Iowa wide receiver Quan Hampton as he runs out of bounds, knocking the player down. The television broadcast video went viral on social media Saturday afternoon.

“I apologize to UNI, Youngstown State, the Missouri Valley Football Conference and our community for what occurred on Saturday,” Tim Johnson, YSU director of player personnel, said in a statement. “As a member of the YSU Football staff, my actions are held in high regard and that should have never occurred. Again, I deeply apologize to all who have been impacted by my actions.”

Johnson is a former All-American for the YSU Penguins, and this is his first season as a member of the Youngstown State football staff.

UNI won the game 21-0. The Penguins return to play this Saturday, when they host Southern Illinois.