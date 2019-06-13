Breaking the Silence: State 'Silver Alert' system under review

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. FILE - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch speaks at a news conference at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Monday, April 29, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigaiton has been asked to review the current 'Silver Alert' system.

The review is an effort to determine "if we may be able to help improve the implementation process," said TBI Director David Rausch.

"The review will also include looking at best practices throughout the country on how these programs are structured and implemented, as we would want any system in Tennessee to be a model for others considering this effort," Rausch said.