Checklist: Home care agency vs home care registry

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File - Elderly care (AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A home care registry acts as an employment services for skilled and unskilled caregivers.

Requesting an employee referral from a registry is very similar to hiring a person on your own. When you use a registry, you are responsible for managing the caregiver, handling payroll tax withholdings, and in some cases, conducting a background screening.

BREAKING THE SILENCE: Elder Abuse Awareness

Here are some differences between an agency and a registry in a graphic from Right At Home Agency.

(Can't see checklist or see a larger version.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The differences between a health care agency and registry. (Graphic from Right At Home Agency)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The differences between a health care agency and registry. (Graphic from Right At Home Agency)

Knowing the differences will help you make an informed decision that best meets the needs of your family and the person needing care.