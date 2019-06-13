Checklist: Home care agency vs home care registry
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A home care registry acts as an employment services for skilled and unskilled caregivers.
Requesting an employee referral from a registry is very similar to hiring a person on your own. When you use a registry, you are responsible for managing the caregiver, handling payroll tax withholdings, and in some cases, conducting a background screening.
Here are some differences between an agency and a registry in a graphic from Right At Home Agency.
(Can't see checklist or see a larger version.)
Knowing the differences will help you make an informed decision that best meets the needs of your family and the person needing care.
